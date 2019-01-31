Super Bowl 53: Predictions for Patriots vs. Rams Stats, Final Score and MVP

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Seventeen years after the New England Patriots won their first Super Bowl, they face the same opponent in Super Bowl 53.

Similar to Super Bowl XXXVI, Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Co. are going up against a high-powered offense, but this time around, Jared Goff and Todd Gurley are the weapons in the Los Angeles Rams offense the Patriots have to contain.

Of course, the Patriots come into Mercedes-Benz Stadium with more experience, but the Rams have the pieces on their roster to challenge the five-time Super Bowl champions.

Based off the offensive production we've seen in the last two Super Bowls, and during the 2018 regular season, Sunday's game is in line to feature a wealth of points, and given the talent on both offenses, there's a strong possibility of that occurring.

Stats Predictions

Tom Brady: 350 passing yards, 3 TD

Although Brady remains the focal point of the Patriots offense, he's only thrown for two touchdown passes in the postseason.

Brady's one-touchdown performances against the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs mark the first time since the 2014 postseason in which he threw for two touchdowns or less in consecutive games.

There's a good chance that streak comes to an end based off Brady's past outings in the NFL's championship game.

A year ago, Brady threw for 505 yards in defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles and he recorded 466 passing yards in his last Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

In six of his eight Super Bowl appearances, Brady has thrown for multiple touchdowns, with the exceptions being Super Bowl XXXVI against the then-St. Louis Rams and Super Bowl XLII versus the New York Giants.

Brady also has four 300-yard performances through the air in his trips to the Super Bowl, with three of them coming in his last three championship tilts.

The five-time Super Bowl champion is also coming off a pair of 300-yard outings against the Chargers and Chiefs, which suggests he'll take the reigns of the Patriots offense and count for most of the yards gained on the majority of their drives.

By taking all of those factors into account, it's easy to believe Brady will eclipse 300 passing yards once again, and he'll find a way to break out of his touchdown pass slump to hit a few of his targets in the end zone.

Jared Goff: 315 passing yards, 2 TD

The other quarterback participating in Super Bowl 53 needs to come close to matching Brady's production in order to provide the Rams with a balanced offense and a chance to down the Patriots.

Jared Goff is coming off a 297-yard performance in the NFC Championship Game in which he threw for a touchdown and was intercepted once.

In order for the Rams to challenge New England from the start, Goff needs to put together a similar performance to the NFC Championship Game and Week 11 against Kansas City in which he threw for 413 yards and four touchdowns.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Goff doesn't have to throw for 400 yards, but he needs to come close to 300 yards in order to spread the field and allow the Rams running backs to have space to run into.

Spreading the ball out to wide receivers Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds, as well as tight end Tyler Higbee and running back Todd Gurley should allow Goff to throw for a pair of touchdowns.

If he's able to work in a good mix of targets, and receives support from the ground game, the Rams will have a chance to down the Patriots when the fourth quarter rolls around.

Aaron Donald: 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Aaron Donald is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL, but he faces a difficult task Sunday against a Patriots offensive line that hasn't conceded a sack in the postseason.

In order to keep the momentum from swinging fully to the Patriots, Donald and his fellow defensive linemen need to get pressure in the backfield from the start.

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

In his last four games, Donald's recorded eight tackles for loss and four sacks, but he hasn't picked up a sack in the postseason.

Donald's numbers won't be astronomically high Sunday, but he'll make an impact by getting off the fast and causing pressure in the Patriots backfield.

Because he gets into the backfield so fast, Donald will pick up a few tackles for loss, but his impact will be felt in the stat lines of his teammates, as they benefit from New England committing an extra man to the defensive tackle.

If Donald is able to help the Rams create a few defensive stops, it'll hand the offense opportunities to go ahead early.

Final Score Prediction

New England 37, Los Angeles 30

The Rams will put up a valiant fight over four quarters, but eventually the Patriots will take over.

New England won't be flustered by going down in the first half, as it carries a wealth of big-game experience on its roster.

Led by Brady, the Patriots offense finds its rhythm in the second half and overpowers the Rams defense.

MVP Prediction



Tom Brady

Brady has won the Most Valuable Player award in four of the five New England Super Bowl victories.

The only Super Bowl in which Brady didn't win MVP was Super Bowl XXXIX in which Deion Branch won the MVP against the Eagles.

Although there are plenty of candidates for MVP on the Patriots roster, Brady is the player who will make the biggest impact late in the game for the Patriots, as they win their sixth Super Bowl.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.