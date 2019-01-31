Jrue Holiday Calls Anthony Davis 'An Ultimate Professional' Amid Trade Rumors

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 03: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Jrue Holiday #11 talk during the first half against the LA Clippers at the Smoothie King Center on December 3, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday is continuing to stand behind Anthony Davis despite his recent trade request.

According to ESPN.com's Royce Young, Holiday was complimentary of Davis on Wednesday following the Pels' 105-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets: "I feel like with Anthony here, he's still very encouraging, he's definitely a team player, an ultimate professional. But as a team, I think we're trying to feed off each other, help each other out."

Davis' agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday that Davis has requested a trade and will not re-sign with the Pelicans when his contract expires after next season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kuzma on Trade Rumors: 'Means You Have Value'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kuzma on Trade Rumors: 'Means You Have Value'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Kenrich Williams' Career Night Not Enough as Pelicans Fall to Nuggets

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Kenrich Williams' Career Night Not Enough as Pelicans Fall to Nuggets

    Nathan Brown
    via The Advocate

    Report: AD May Not Play for Pels Again If Not Traded by Deadline

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Report: AD May Not Play for Pels Again If Not Traded by Deadline

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Woj: Pels Don't Want to Deal AD to Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Woj: Pels Don't Want to Deal AD to Lakers

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report