Jrue Holiday Calls Anthony Davis 'An Ultimate Professional' Amid Trade Rumors

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday is continuing to stand behind Anthony Davis despite his recent trade request.

According to ESPN.com's Royce Young, Holiday was complimentary of Davis on Wednesday following the Pels' 105-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets: "I feel like with Anthony here, he's still very encouraging, he's definitely a team player, an ultimate professional. But as a team, I think we're trying to feed off each other, help each other out."

Davis' agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday that Davis has requested a trade and will not re-sign with the Pelicans when his contract expires after next season.

