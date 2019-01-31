Maurizio Sarri Says Gonzalo Higuain 'Not in Good Shape' After Chelsea Transfer

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said newly acquired forward Gonzalo Higuain is currently "not in good shape."

The Italian was speaking after his side crumbled to a 4-0 loss against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday, their heaviest top-flight defeat since 1996.

After the game, Sarri was asked for his assessment of Higuain. The Blues boss said he expects the striker to improve, although currently he is feeling the effects of not playing too much football in recent weeks, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Chris Davie of Metro).

"He can improve a great deal," he said. "At this moment, he is not in good shape, probably because he has played very little recently between transfer market distractions and back pain. He can grow a great deal over the next few weeks."

Higuain made his first Premier League start for the Blues in their meltdown at the Vitality Stadium. Per Squawka Football, he struggled to get into the game before eventually being substituted in the second period for Olivier Giroud:

Liam Twomey of ESPN FC observed that Bournemouth seemed to be aware of the goalscoring potency the striker possesses:

Sarri's comments about Higuain make sense, and it's not a shock that he's a little rusty given the recent move.

However, the physical condition of Higuain has often been used as a criticism against him.

Chelsea supporters will be hopeful he can rediscover his sharpness again in the coming weeks, as they've had issues up front all season. Eden Hazard has often been moved out of his best position on the left flank to lead the line, while Alvaro Morata has joined Atletico Madrid on loan and Giroud has not been a consistent source of goals.

Prior to this season, Higuain has been a potent finisher for the likes of Juventus and Napoli. However, Ted Knutson of Statsbomb thinks his condition is hindering him:

It will take Higuain time to adjust to Premier League football, as the tempo is higher and the physicality is more intense than in Serie A.

Sarri clearly has faith in the player, having worked together well at Napoli previously. According to the Guardian, the loan deal for Higuain includes an option to sign the forward permanently for £31.3 million; the Blues will surely want to see more from him before making that commitment.