EPL Week 25 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Manchester City were given a lifeline in the title race on Wednesday as Liverpool were only able to draw 1-1 with Leicester City at Anfield.

It means the gap between the table-topping Reds and the second-placed Sky Blues only stretched to five points despite City's shock defeat to Newcastle United:

Pep Guardiola's side cannot afford any other slip-ups, though, so they must beat Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Chelsea also need a prompt response after their 4-0 mauling at the hands of Bournemouth, and they could barely have picked a better fixture than a home clash against bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be eager to get back to winning ways at West Ham United, and a victory for Manchester United at Leicester City will keep them in the race for the top four.

Saturday, February 2

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United (2-1)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford (2-2)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Southampton (1-0)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Huddersfield Town (3-0)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Fulham (2-3)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Bournemouth (1-2)

Sunday, February 3

2:05 p.m. GMT/9:05 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Manchester United (1-3)

4:30 p.m./11:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Arsenal (3-1)

Monday, February 4

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Liverpool (1-1)

Gonzalo Higuain, Chelsea

Chelsea manager Maurizo Sarri has understandably put a lot of faith in Gonzalo Higuain. The last time the two worked together at Napoli the Argentinian netted a record 36 goals in a Serie A season:

If he can reproduce that type of form at Chelsea it will be a huge boost to their top-four ambitions.

It is not looking good so far, though. Higuain was isolated on his debut against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup and could do little to prevent Chelsea being thrashed by Bournemouth on Wednesday:

Saturday is a big opportunity for Higuain to find his feet in the Premier League against a Huddersfield side that has earned just one point in the league since November.

If the 31-year-old striker does not prove a success at Stamford Bridge Chelsea are in trouble.

Alvaro Morata has already been sent out on loan to Atletico Madrid, and it is clear Eden Hazard's best position is not in the false-nine role.

Higuain needs to start scoring goals soon or Chelsea may be condemned to another season out of the UEFA Champions League.

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City

City's defeat to Newcastle was one of the shocks of the season, especially given Sergio Aguero gave the defending Premier League champions the lead in the first minute:

They can afford nothing less than a victory against Arsenal on Sunday, as they look to build pressure on Liverpool again, who do not play until Monday.

The Gunners will be tough opponents, but their injury-hit defence is vulnerable.

Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling could cause Arsenal huge problems. As Manchester United proved in the FA Cup, Unai Emery's side find it difficult to handle pace, especially without Hector Bellerin in the side.

If City can catch Arsenal on the break and get behind their back line they could have a field day, and Aguero will be there, as ever, to finish off any chances that are created.