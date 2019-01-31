Kristaps Porzingis Posts Cryptic IG After Knicks Trade: 'Truth Will Come Out'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Knicks traded former franchise cornerstone Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday in a stunning seven-player blockbuster.

Later that evening, the 23-year-old made his first public post-trade comment via an Instagram story:

The Knicks gave their side of the story Thursday, as general manager Scott Perry said in a team press release that they pulled off the move "considering the uncertainty surrounding Kristaps' free-agent status and his request today to be traded."

But Porzingis' post revealed there may have been more behind the scenes. The ESPN trio of Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne and Zach Lowe reported Thursday that Porzingis requested a meeting with the Knicks brass and relayed issues he had with the team's losses, direction and culture.

Wojnarowski later clarified that Porzingis "wants to play for a winner in New York but is searching for clarity on his future role with the team and Knicks' direction." The ESPN reporter dropped the trade news a few hours later.

A restricted free agent in the summer of 2019, Porzingis has been sidelined for nearly a calendar year with a torn ACL suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged 22.7 points and 6.6 rebounds in his final season in New York.