Sebastian Giovinco Completes Transfer to Al-Hilal from Toronto FC

Forward Sebastian Giovinco, who has been with Toronto FC for four years, was sold on Wednesday to Al-Hilal FC of the Saudi Professional League, per an official announcement from the MLS side.

Giovinco, who leaves Toronto FC as its all-time leading goalscorer, was on the 2017 MLS Cup-winning team. The 32-year-old scored 83 goals with 64 assists for the club.

