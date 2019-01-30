Sebastian Giovinco Completes Transfer to Al-Hilal from Toronto FC

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 31, 2019

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 19: Sebastian Giovinco #10 of Toronto FC dribbles the ball during the first half of the 2018 Campeones Cup Final against Tigres UANL at BMO Field on September 19, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Forward Sebastian Giovinco, who has been with Toronto FC for four years, was sold on Wednesday to Al-Hilal FC of the Saudi Professional League, per an official announcement from the MLS side.

Giovinco, who leaves Toronto FC as its all-time leading goalscorer, was on the 2017 MLS Cup-winning team. The 32-year-old scored 83 goals with 64 assists for the club.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    PSG Makes Offer for D.C. United's Luciano Acosta

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG Makes Offer for D.C. United's Luciano Acosta

    Washington Post
    via Washington Post

    Sebastian Giovinco Sold to Al-Hilal FC

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sebastian Giovinco Sold to Al-Hilal FC

    Toronto FC
    via Toronto FC

    How Son and Llorente Produced a Heroic Comeback Win 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How Son and Llorente Produced a Heroic Comeback Win 🎥

    Nicholas Mendola
    via ProSoccerTalk

    City Fans Declare the Title Race Back On

    World Football logo
    World Football

    City Fans Declare the Title Race Back On

    via men