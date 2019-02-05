Biggest Winners and Losers of CFB's Transfer Portal Thus Far

1 of 14

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There is no bigger winner in the transfer portal sweepstakes so far than Miami.

And, boy, did the Hurricanes need it.

After their recruiting class fell apart, leading to Mark Richt's retirement and the hiring of former defensive coordinator Manny Diaz to replace him, The U was reeling.

Now, they've rejuvenated things through the transfer portal. Diaz told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman in a podcast (via the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson) why Miami has been hot on the transfer market:

"There's a couple of things that make us unique; we didn't have the best December. I kind of contributed to that with leaving when I did. We had some extra scholarships for the second signing day, and that is part of it. Secondly, our senior class right now is the class that signed with the transition from [Al] Golden to [Mark] Richt."

Regardless, Miami is a big ticket for guys looking for fresh starts.

Tate Martell is the big prize, and he should compete with Jarren Williams and N'Kosi Perry to be the starting quarterback in 2020. But there are other reinforcements ready to play right now.

Butler offensive tackle transfer Tommy Kennedy is a potential pro prospect who should start right away. Buffalo receiver K.J. Osborn can add a speed element to the offense that didn't exist previously. Defensive tackle Chigozie Nnoruka left UCLA with 10 games of starting experience on his resume.

Then there's speedy Auburn running back Asa Martin, who was highly recruited. Still a possibility is big prize Jaelan Phillips, who was formerly the top-ranked prospect in the nation and will have three years of eligibility remaining after transferring from UCLA. Virginia Tech defensive end Trevon Hill is still available too.

The Canes could wind up restocking their roster with instant-impact players for now and the future.