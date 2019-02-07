WWE Elimination Chamber Records and Stats to Know from Cage Match's History

Credit: WWE.com

Since its creation in in 2002, there have been 22 Elimination Chamber matches, with two more set to happen on February 17 at the 2019 pay-per-view.

What could have easily become something too over-the-top to work is now one of WWE's go-to gimmicks to make an impact on The Road to WrestleMania.

It's been used to decide No. 1 contenders and which champions will head into the biggest show of the year, so if there is one match WWE Superstars want to win on par with the Royal Rumble, it's the Elimination Chamber.

Despite its importance and popularity, though, it pales in comparison to the Rumble in terms of recognition for the records established over its lifespan.

For some reason, those bits of trivia are rarely mentioned, which is why now is the perfect time to bring them to light.

Let's call attention to some of the statistics and records from the history of the Elimination Chamber match.

Most Appearances



No wrestler has competed in an Elimination Chamber match more times than Chris Jericho, who has been in eight bouts over the years.

Second behind him are John Cena with seven, which is a number Randy Orton will hit during this next pay-per-view.

Rounding out the top five in this category are Triple H with six and Kane with five.

Kofi Kingston would be at four had Edge not attacked him and stolen his spot at No Way Out 2009—a match The Rated-R Superstar managed to win. Perhaps that would have been Kingston's lucky pod had things not turned out that way.

There is a surprising trend of wrestlers competing in one match and bowing out, as 40 out of 69 competitors were only in one Elimination Chamber bout.

There has only been one women's event previously, but we know Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Bayley and Sasha Banks will all reach two appearances this year, while Alexa Bliss and Mickie James failed to qualify for the 2019 match.

Credit: WWE.com

Most Victories

To date, 17 men and one woman have won an Elimination Chamber, with 52 men and five women coming up short.

Three of those men are The New Day, who are the only team to win this match, in 2015.

One-time winners include Bobby Lashley, Bray Wyatt, Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, Jack Swagger, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Ryback, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.

Edge was victorious twice—again, getting lucky in 2009, as he wasn't scheduled for that match—while Cena has won three times.

However, Triple H holds the record for most victories at four, in 2003, 2005, 2008 and 2009.

Alexa Bliss is the only female to win an Elimination Chamber, and she will be joined in that achievement by the two women who claim the Women's Tag Team Championships on February 17.

Most Eliminations



Sometimes, even the smaller victories count, such as the number of eliminations a Superstar can score.

Braun Strowman has the most impressive record in this regard as far as percentages go, as he eliminated five opponents—all but Reigns—in his only Elimination Chamber match last year, earning him an 83.33 percent success rate.

The most overall eliminations, though, goes to Jericho at 10, which makes sense, considering he's been in more Elimination Chamber matches than anybody else. The same logic applies to Triple H at seven eliminations in his six appearances.

There have been four Superstars who won the event with only one elimination, as Big E, Woods, Reigns and Swagger only had to take out their last opponent to be victorious.

Bliss scored two eliminations to secure her win last year, putting her at the top of the food chain for the women's division, as the other three eliminations were split between Bayley, James and Banks.

Worst Overall Record



At the opposite end of the spectrum, most entrants have accomplished nothing during their time in Elimination Chamber matches and some Superstars have particularly awful records.

For the women's division, this distinction would go to Rose and Deville by default, as they have zero wins and zero eliminations from their one appearance.

As far as the men are concerned, though, some haven't fared so well despite numerous attempts at victory.

Kane has tried five times to win and only managed to score two eliminations. R-Truth has one elimination and zero wins for his four attempts.

The person with the most appearances, zero wins and zero eliminations is Wade Barrett, accomplishing nothing in three Elimination Chamber matches other than taking three losses of his own.

Title Implications



A title has changed hands on nine occasions in the Chamber, with the World Heavyweight Championship being the belt that has swapped most, with four new champions being crowned.

The WWE Championship follows that with three title changes, while the intercontinental and ECW titles both sit at one.

There have been five Elimination Chamber matches that determined who would be the No. 1 contender to a championship at WrestleMania, but only once has that Superstar been successful in winning that belt when The Undertaker won at No Way Out 2008 and defeated Edge at WrestleMania 24 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Brands



Raw has had 10 Elimination Chamber matches dedicated solely to its roster, compared to four for SmackDown, one for ECW, one that was shared between SmackDown and ECW, and six that were contested when a brand split was no longer in effect.

SmackDown will receive another on February 17, while teams from both brands will compete for the Women's Tag Team Championship in the other upcoming Chamber match.

Entrances

Just like the Royal Rumble, it's more beneficial to show up later in the match than to start it off.

Jericho has the worst luck in this regard, being one of the first two Superstars in an Elimination Chamber five times out of his eight appearances, while Sheamus is in second place with three instances of not having the luxury of a pod.

The luckiest draw goes to Big Show, Cena and Undertaker, as they have managed to be the final entrant in an Elimination Chamber match twice, which helped in Cena's 2010 win.

