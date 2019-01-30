Enes Kanter Predicts Knicks 'Blow People's Minds' by Signing Big Free Agent

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter—who has missed seven of the team's last eight games, isn't happy with his reduced role and wants to be traded if he isn't going to play—told Sports Illustrated he believes the Knicks will win a championship in five to seven years and will land a major superstar in free agency this summer:

"I actually do have an idea, but I cannot really tell. It is a secret," Kanter said when asked if he knew who that superstar player might be. "But it's going to blow people's minds when he signs, definitely."

It's hard to ignore the Kevin Durant ties at play. Kanter and Durant played together for a year-and-a-half in Oklahoma City, and league sources told B/R's Ric Bucher that the Knicks have "a strong chance" of landing Durant when he becomes a free agent this summer. If there was a player Kanter might have an inside scoop on, there's a good chance it would be Durant.

But Kanter isn't telling. And as he noted, he doesn't even know if he has a future with the Knicks. (Narrator: He doesn't.)

If nothing else, his comments should get New York fans—who have been craving a relevant NBA team for years now—a much-needed dose of hope.