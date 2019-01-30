NBA Trade Rumors: Markelle Fultz Needed for 76ers to Acquire Dewayne Dedmon

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

If the Philadelphia 76ers are going to improve their roster this season, they may need to give up on 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz.

The Sixers have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA—headlined by the dangerous foursome of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick—but the team's depth remains a major issue, namely at center and on the wing.

One team the Sixers could engage before the trade deadline to address at least one of those issues is the Atlanta Hawks.

According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com, "Hawks big man Dewayne Dedmon has drawn the 76ers' interest, sources tell ESPN. He would bring athleticism and defense, along with shooting."

But Bontemps added that the Sixers would potentially need to move Fultz in any such deal since his "$8.3 million contract for this season...could be a key piece of salary ballast in a deal to help Philadelphia get a useful piece or two at the deadline."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported last week the Hawks "have engaged with teams on veteran players Kent Bazemore and Dedmon, but also have discussed forward Taurean Prince." From a money perspective, a trade of Fultz for Dedmon and Prince would work.

The question is whether either team would agree to it.

The Sixers may be disinclined to give up a former No. 1 overall pick for two role players, however much those two players would bolster their bench. While Fultz's early career has been sidetracked in the most bizarre fashion imaginable—as either injuries, the yips or some combination of the two have caused Fultz to lose the jump shot he displayed in college—he still has massive potential and could yet develop into a star. Giving up on him so soon is a risk.

He's currently sidelined with thoracic outlet syndrome and his timetable to return to the court remains unclear.

The Hawks, meanwhile, can afford to take on a project like Fultz since they are still in the early stages of a rebuild. But there are concerns that Fultz may never rediscover his shot, and given that his ideal position is point guard, his fit with Trae Young would be questionable.

The Hawks may prefer to move assets like Bazemore, Dedmon and Prince for as many draft assets and young players better suited to play alongside Young as possible.

There's no doubt that a player like Dedmon would be a strong addition for Philadelphia, however. Dedmon is averaging 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 37.2 percent from three. He would allow the Sixers to potentially rest Embiid for a few more minutes per game without seeing a massive drop-off at the center position.

The Sixers have Mike Muscala, Jonah Bolden or Amir Johnson at center, but all three have major deficiencies. Muscala is a huge offensive liability, Bolden is an offensive liability who is still inexperienced and prone to drawing bad fouls, and the 31-year-old Johnson's best days are behind him. It's a major need.

Giving up on Fultz to address it feels shortsighted, however, especially when the Sixers could explore other options or wait for the buyout market. But if the Sixers view Fultz as a sunk cost, dealing him now—even for role players—would make sense.