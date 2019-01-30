Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus out of Coppa Italia After Loss vs. Atalanta

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus were eliminated from the 2018/19 Coppa Italia at the quarter-final stage after surprisingly losing 3-0 to Atalanta at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Wednesday night.

Juve, who had won the cup in each of the last four years, were soundly beaten thanks to a brace from Duvan Zapata and a goal from Timothy Castagne.

Juve Defence Is Nothing Without Chiellini

Seeing Giorgio Chiellini forced off after less than half an hour not only compounded a growing injury crisis at the back. It also rendered the Juve defence a non-factor against Atlanta's fluid attack.

There's no surprise about the hosts finding the net twice after Chiellini had left the pitch. Even at 34, he is the rock upon which the Bianconeri's resolve is built.

Without Chiellini, the Juve defence is nothing. He'd started the match in brilliant form, releasing Ronaldo with a wonderfully angled pass over the top, while also denying Josip Ilicic with a terrifically timed last-ditch tackle.

In terms of leadership and performance, Juventus don't have a centre-back who compared to Chiellini. Not even fellow injured veteran Leonardo Bonucci can match his team-mate's rare mix of tenacity and technique.

As important as Ronaldo is at one end, Juve won't get the UEFA Champions League trophy this squad covets if Chiellini is out for long.

Allegri Is Wasting Dybala on the Wing

Juve's decision to play a guile-less midfield comprised of Rodrigo Bentancur, Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira always looked like a risk. Yet the lack of creativity among this muscular trio was compounded by Massimiliano Allegri continuing to use Paulo Dybala in a role on the right wing.

Shunting this intelligent forward onto the flanks is a waste of his flair, vision and shooting power. Allegri recently said Dybala "needs to adapt to this position which is not too different from his old one," per Calciomercato.

Yet it looks more like Allegri needs to adapt to a free spirit whose ingenuity is better served playing centrally, just off a striker. Nothing suited Dybala during a drab opening 45 minutes when he was too far removed from the flow of Juve's forward passing:

Getting Dybala more involved in the areas he lives will add the artistry a pedestrian midfield is struggling to provide. It will also help Ronaldo, who cut a frustrated figure with little support during the second half in Bergamo.

Dybala has recently been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, per Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato). However, if things continue like this, Juve will have trouble drumming up interest from a mid-table side for an obvious talent being left to flounder out of position.

What's Next?

Juve host Parma in league action on Saturday, while Atalanta travel to Cagliari on Monday.