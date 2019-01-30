Chelsea Drop out of Top 4 with Shock Loss to Joshua King, Bournemouth

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea slipped out of the top four after being soundly beaten 4-0 by Bournemouth at the Vitality Arena in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Cherries won thanks to a brace from Joshua King, along with goals from David Brooks and Charlie Daniels, leaving the Blues level on points and goal difference with London rivals Arsenal but in fifth place on total goals and currently out of the UEFA Champions League places.

Mateo Kovacic Just a Passenger Without Goals

There's a lot to admire in Mateo Kovacic's game. Namely, the technique the Croatia international displays in possession.

Yet if there's one player who sums up the drawbacks of so-called "Sarriball" it's the goal-shy 24-year-old schemer. The Real Madrid loanee hasn't found the net in Chelsea colours, although he at least came close to ending the drought during the first half:

Close isn't good enough for Chelsea, who risk letting their top-four chance slip while they fail to turn neat possession into goals. Trusting players like Kovacic is a big reason for the problem.

Aside from drawing a blank in front of goal, he's only chipped in with a mere two assists. It's been all tidy stuff without any end product.

Not unlike Sarri's Chelsea tenure as a whole.

Emerson Palmieri Must Start Ahead of Marcos Alonso

If there is a solitary positive from tonight's dismal defeat for Chelsea it comes from Emerson Palmieri justifying a rare start ahead of Marcos Alonso.

The Italy international looked stronger and more active in defensive areas than Alonso. While it's strange to praise defensive actions for a player whose team lost by four goals, it's not unfair to say the Blues would have been behind sooner than the 47th minute had it not been for the former AS Roma wing-back.

Emerson got to the ball before Brooks in the 33rd minute to deny the precocious wide forward what looked a certain goal. While he didn't close enough to stop the player crossing for King's first goal, Emerson's energy and application were a welcome sight following a series of sluggish performances from Alonso.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

There was also some encouragement going forward, albeit brief. Emerson naturally lacks the same chemistry with Eden Hazard Alonso has cultivated on the left flank, but that will come with more playing time.

He does at least look a more powerful and direct runner than the Spaniard.

Planning a recovery from a defeat this emphatic will be no small nor easy task for Sarri. Yet keeping Emerson in the starting XI should be one of the easier calls he makes.

What's Next?

Chelsea host Huddersfield Town at Stamford Bridge, while Bournemouth travel to Cardiff City on Saturday.