Report: Mike Stoops Joins Nick Saban's Alabama Coaching Staff in Off-Field Role

Former Arizona head coach and Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops is reportedly joining Nick Saban's Alabama staff in an "off-field position" as an "analyst or consultant," according to George Schroeder of USA Today.

Stoops would become the latest former head coach to join Alabama's program in a support role, joining names like Mike Locksley, Butch Jones and Steve Sarkisian, among others.

