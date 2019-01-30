Report: Mike Stoops Joins Nick Saban's Alabama Coaching Staff in Off-Field Role

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 28: Defensive Coordinator Mike Stoops of the Oklahoma Sooners watches warm ups before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Texas Tech 49-27. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)
Brett Deering/Getty Images

Former Arizona head coach and Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops is reportedly joining Nick Saban's Alabama staff in an "off-field position" as an "analyst or consultant," according to George Schroeder of USA Today.

Stoops would become the latest former head coach to join Alabama's program in a support role, joining names like Mike Locksley, Butch Jones and Steve Sarkisian, among others.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Alabama Expected to Hire Ex-Oklahoma DC Mike Stoops

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Alabama Expected to Hire Ex-Oklahoma DC Mike Stoops

    Michael Wayne Bratton
    via Saturday Down South

    With Urban Out, U-M Has No More Excuses

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    With Urban Out, U-M Has No More Excuses

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Nation's Top 25 Defensive Prospects

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Ranking the Nation's Top 25 Defensive Prospects

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Most of Clemson's Black Players Didn't Visit White House

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Most of Clemson's Black Players Didn't Visit White House

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report