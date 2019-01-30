Khabib's Manager Says UFC Star Is Done with Las Vegas After 'Bulls--t' Fine

John Locher/Associated Press

Khabib Nurmagomedov has no interest in fighting again in Las Vegas after he was suspended and fined Tuesday for his role in a brawl with Conor McGregor after UFC 229 in October, according to his manager.

Per ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto and Ariel Helwani, Ali Abdelaziz said Khabib is focused on fighting in New York City rather than Vegas: "He's done with Vegas for giving his brothers such harsh punishment. He loves MSG [Madison Square Garden]. Lots of his fans live around there, and New York has always been good to him. He misses fighting in New York."

Nurmagomedov was fined $500,000 and suspended nine months retroactive to Oct. 6, although the suspension could be reduced to six months if he takes part in an anti-bullying campaign.

Meanwhile, McGregor was retroactively suspended six months and fined $50,000.

Abdelaziz took exception with the disparity between the fines, saying, "I don't think it's fair. Khabib gets $500K and Conor gets $50K? I think it's bulls--t."

