Report: Most of Clemson's Black Players Didn't Visit Donald Trump, White House

President Donald Trump hosted the Clemson football team, which won the national championship over Alabama, at the White House on Jan. 14.

On Tuesday, Michael Harriot of The Root reported that the majority of black players on the team did not make the visit because of Trump.

"The Root spoke with three black Clemson players who each separately confirmed that many players, both black and white, had no interest in making the trip," Harriot wrote. "All three acknowledged that Donald Trump was the reason they chose not to attend."

Harriot noted that some black players cited "racism and their disdain for Trump's divisive politics" as reasons for not going. All told, 74 percent of the team's African American players did not go, per the report.

