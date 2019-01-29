Report: Most of Clemson's Black Players Didn't Visit Donald Trump, White House

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: (AFP OUT) Members of the Clemson Tigers football team prepare to dine on fast food served by President Trump to celebrate their Championship at the White House on January 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump hosted the Clemson football team, which won the national championship over Alabama, at the White House on Jan. 14.

On Tuesday, Michael Harriot of The Root reported that the majority of black players on the team did not make the visit because of Trump.

"The Root spoke with three black Clemson players who each separately confirmed that many players, both black and white, had no interest in making the trip," Harriot wrote. "All three acknowledged that Donald Trump was the reason they chose not to attend."

Harriot noted that some black players cited "racism and their disdain for Trump's divisive politics" as reasons for not going. All told, 74 percent of the team's African American players did not go, per the report.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

