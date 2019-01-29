WWE Confirms Dean Ambrose Will Leave After Contract Expires in April

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2019

Dean Ambrose celebrates victory over the Wiz during the WWE show at Zenith Arena on may 09, 2017 in Lille, north France. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)
PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

After rampant speculation about Dean Ambrose's future with WWE, the company has confirmed the former world heavyweight champion won't renew his contract.

Per B/R's Jeremy Botter, WWE issued an official statement regarding Ambrose's status. 

"Dean Ambrose [Jonathan Good] will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April," the statement said. "We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

