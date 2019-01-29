WWE Confirms Dean Ambrose Will Leave After Contract Expires in April

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

After rampant speculation about Dean Ambrose's future with WWE, the company has confirmed the former world heavyweight champion won't renew his contract.

Per B/R's Jeremy Botter, WWE issued an official statement regarding Ambrose's status.

"Dean Ambrose [Jonathan Good] will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April," the statement said. "We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.