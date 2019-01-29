David Arquette Ready for Fight vs. CM Punk: 'I'm Ready Bro. Any F--king Time!'January 29, 2019
David Arquette has conquered the wrestling world, so the next logical step in his combat sports career is a transition to mixed martial arts.
Speaking to TMZ Sports, Arquette issued a challenge to another former-wrestler-turned-MMA star.
"Yo, CM Punk, if you wanna fight, I'm ready bro," he said. "Any f--king time!"
CM Punk has had a difficult transition to mixed martial arts. The former WWE champion has a 0-2 record in UFC. His last fight was a unanimous-decision loss to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 in June.
Arquette is a former WCW champion and returned to the wrestling ring last year. He was rushed to the hospital in November after a match against Nick Gage at an LA Confidential event due to a deep cut in his neck after being struck with a fluorescent light.
Based on Arquette's recent track record in combat sports, perhaps he should focus more on acting. It's got to be about time for a reboot of Ready to Rumble, after all.
