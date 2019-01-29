Report: Pelicans Tried to Steer Anthony Davis Away from LeBron's Agent Rich Paul

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Those within the New Orleans Pelicans organization reportedly tried to steer superstar big man Anthony Davis away from hiring Rich Paul as his agent last year, according to SI.com's Chris Mannix.

Mannix noted that Pels officials "knew Davis's days there were numbered" when he linked up with Paul.

On Monday, Paul told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Davis informed the Pelicans he does not intend to re-sign with them.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul said. "Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now. That's in the best interests of both Anthony's and the organization's future."

The Pelicans later released the following statement regarding the trade request:

"Although we are disappointed in this decision, our organization's top priority is to bring an NBA championship to our city and build our team for long-term success. Relative to specific talks of a trade, we will do this on our timeline. One that makes sense for our team and it will not be dictated by those outside of our organization. We have also requested the League to strictly enforce the tampering rules associated with this transaction."

Davis has one year remaining on his contract before he can opt out and become a free agent in 2020.

Paul also represents Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, which is partly why Davis has already been linked to L.A.

Davis is currently nursing a volar plate avulsion fracture of his left index finger, but he is playing at an MVP level when healthy.

The 25-year-old is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.7 blocks per game en route to what will likely be his sixth consecutive All-Star nod.

Despite that, the Pelicans are just 13th in the Western Conference at 22-28, and they are 5.5 games out of a playoff spot.

The Pels have just two playoff appearances during Davis' tenure, and they have won only a single playoff series with him leading the way.

While trade requests don't always lead to a parting of ways—as Kobe Bryant and the Lakers can attest—the combination of Davis and Paul appears motivated to depart New Orleans for greener pastures in the near future.