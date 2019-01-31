Final Predictions for CFB's Biggest Winners and Losers of 2019 Signing Window

0 of 6

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Recruiting is full of twists, turns, spins and flips, but the most dynamic part of college football is almost over in 2019. National signing day is nearly here.

And you want to know what will happen.

Because December's early signing period finalizes the majority of decisions from top prospects, there's a limited group of upper-tier players still on the board. Regarding those, a smaller number of schools are involved in the recruitment of multiple 4- and 5-star players.

Consequently, this outlook ended up being exclusively focused on the SEC. That's simply where the action will be Wednesday, Feb. 6.

All information is based on the 247Sports' composite rankings.