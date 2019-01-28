La Liga Results 2019: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 21 Match

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Rayo Vallecano pulled off a shock 1-0 win away at Alaves on Monday to move out of the La Liga relegation zone.

Raul de Tomas' goal in the 47th minute was enough to see the visitors move up into 17th place, with Celta Vigo dropping into the bottom three. Alaves are in fifth and stay four points behind Sevilla, who occupy fourth spot; this was the first time they'd lost at Mendizorroza this season in La Liga.

Earlier on this weekend, Barcelona won 2-0 at Girona to ensure they remained five points clear of Atletico Madrid, who beat Getafe 2-0 on Saturday. Real Madrid's recent upturn in form continued, too, as they were 4-2 winners against a struggling Espanyol team.

Here are the final results from Week 21, the La Liga table and a review of how things panned out this weekend in Spain's top flight.

Week 21 Results

Saturday, January 26

Sevilla 5-0 Levante

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Getafe

Leganes 2-2 Eibar

Valencia 3-0 Villarreal

Sunday, January 27

Real Valladolid 2-1 Celta Vigo

Girona 0-2 Barcelona

Real Sociedad 0-0 Huesca

Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Real Betis

Espanyol 2-4 Real Madrid

Monday, January 28

Alaves 0-1 Rayo Vallecano

La Liga Standings (Games, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 21, 49, +37

2. Atletico Madrid: 21, 44, +19

3. Real Madrid: 21, 39, +8

4. Sevilla: 21, 36, +14

5. Alaves: 21, 32, -2

6. Getafe: 21, 31, +7

7. Valencia: 21, 29, +4

8. Real Betis: 21, 29, -1

9. Real Sociedad: 21, 27, +1

10. Eibar: 21, 26, -4

11. Athletic Bilbao: 21, 26, -4

12. Levante: 21, 26, -8

13. Valladolid: 21, 25, -5

14. Girona: 21, 24, -5

15. Espanyol: 21, 24, -11

16. Leganes: 21, 23, -6

17. Rayo Vallecano: 21, 23, -11

18. Celta Vigo: 21, 21, -3

19. Villarreal: 21, 18, -8

20. Huesca: 21, 12, -22

Friday Recap

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

There was an eerie atmosphere inside the Mendizorroza for the first five minutes of the game, as swathes of Alaves supporters stayed away from their seats initially in protest of Monday night matches:

They could have been absent for the majority of the opening period and not missed much, as their team failed to find the form that's seen them go so well this season.

Alaves did almost force themselves ahead on the cusp of half time, but Burgui could only aim a shot against the post from close range in the final minute of the half.

Things got worse for the home side after the break, as De Tomas, who is on loan from Real Madrid, continued his excellent campaign. He leapt highest to head home a brilliant Luis Advincula cross and give the visitors the best possible start to the second half.

Per OptaJose, the 24-year-old is becoming a forward who can score all types of goals:

Alaves were frustrated in their response. Twice in the second period, they had big shouts for penalties that the referee checked using VAR; however, after reviewing the footage, on both occasions the calls were waved away.

In the end, Alaves were unable to breach their deep-sitting opponents, showcasing a lack of a cutting edge that was always going to prevent them from challenging for the UEFA Champions League spots.

Weekend Recap

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Following on from a disappointing loss to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey in midweek, Barcelona got back to winning ways on Sunday at Girona.

Lionel Messi was back in the side, and once again he was key to victory for the Blaugrana, netting the second goal of the day with a delightful chipped finish. Sid Lowe of the Guardian commented on how well the Barcelona No. 10 performed:

Former Barcelona and England striker Gary Lineker also praised Messi, focusing on his creative ability with the ball:

The win for the Blaugrana was important after Atletico Madrid made relatively easy work of what may have been a challenging game against high-flying Getafe.

In the end goals from Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez were enough to propel the capital club to three points and ensure they remain in the hunt for La Liga glory. With Alvaro Morata arriving on loan, Atletico certainly appear in good shape for 2019.

Griezmann has also come into his best form of the campaign as of late:

Things are starting to look up for Real too, as they overcame Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday to make it three wins in a row.

Karim Benzema shone with two goals in an excellent all-round display, while Gareth Bale returned from injury to net on the night as well.