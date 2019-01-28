La Liga Results 2019: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 21 Match

La Liga Results 2019: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 21 MatchJanuary 28, 2019
Rayo Vallecano pulled off a shock 1-0 win away at Alaves on Monday to move out of the La Liga relegation zone.
Raul de Tomas' goal in the 47th minute was enough to see the visitors move up into 17th place, with Celta Vigo dropping into the bottom three. Alaves are in fifth and stay four points behind Sevilla, who occupy fourth spot; this was the first time they'd lost at Mendizorroza this season in La Liga.
Earlier on this weekend, Barcelona won 2-0 at Girona to ensure they remained five points clear of Atletico Madrid, who beat Getafe 2-0 on Saturday. Real Madrid's recent upturn in form continued, too, as they were 4-2 winners against a struggling Espanyol team.
Here are the final results from Week 21, the La Liga table and a review of how things panned out this weekend in Spain's top flight.
Week 21 Results
Saturday, January 26
Sevilla 5-0 Levante
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Getafe
Leganes 2-2 Eibar
Valencia 3-0 Villarreal
Sunday, January 27
Real Valladolid 2-1 Celta Vigo
Girona 0-2 Barcelona
Real Sociedad 0-0 Huesca
Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Real Betis
Espanyol 2-4 Real Madrid
Monday, January 28
Alaves 0-1 Rayo Vallecano
La Liga Standings (Games, Points, Goal Difference)
1. Barcelona: 21, 49, +37
2. Atletico Madrid: 21, 44, +19
3. Real Madrid: 21, 39, +8
4. Sevilla: 21, 36, +14
5. Alaves: 21, 32, -2
6. Getafe: 21, 31, +7
7. Valencia: 21, 29, +4
8. Real Betis: 21, 29, -1
9. Real Sociedad: 21, 27, +1
10. Eibar: 21, 26, -4
11. Athletic Bilbao: 21, 26, -4
12. Levante: 21, 26, -8
13. Valladolid: 21, 25, -5
14. Girona: 21, 24, -5
15. Espanyol: 21, 24, -11
16. Leganes: 21, 23, -6
17. Rayo Vallecano: 21, 23, -11
18. Celta Vigo: 21, 21, -3
19. Villarreal: 21, 18, -8
20. Huesca: 21, 12, -22
Friday Recap
There was an eerie atmosphere inside the Mendizorroza for the first five minutes of the game, as swathes of Alaves supporters stayed away from their seats initially in protest of Monday night matches:
The Spanish Football Podcast @tsf_podcast
This is how empty Mendizorroza was for the first five minutes of tonight's game https://t.co/5KxnMWnpEI
They could have been absent for the majority of the opening period and not missed much, as their team failed to find the form that's seen them go so well this season.
Alaves did almost force themselves ahead on the cusp of half time, but Burgui could only aim a shot against the post from close range in the final minute of the half.
Things got worse for the home side after the break, as De Tomas, who is on loan from Real Madrid, continued his excellent campaign. He leapt highest to head home a brilliant Luis Advincula cross and give the visitors the best possible start to the second half.
Per OptaJose, the 24-year-old is becoming a forward who can score all types of goals:
OptaJose @OptaJose
2 - Rayo Vallecano’s Raul de Tomas is the second player to score with his right foot (4), foot (4), head (1) and a direct free-kick in @LaLigaEN 2018/19, after Iago Aspas. Star.
Alaves were frustrated in their response. Twice in the second period, they had big shouts for penalties that the referee checked using VAR; however, after reviewing the footage, on both occasions the calls were waved away.
In the end, Alaves were unable to breach their deep-sitting opponents, showcasing a lack of a cutting edge that was always going to prevent them from challenging for the UEFA Champions League spots.
Weekend Recap
Following on from a disappointing loss to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey in midweek, Barcelona got back to winning ways on Sunday at Girona.
Lionel Messi was back in the side, and once again he was key to victory for the Blaugrana, netting the second goal of the day with a delightful chipped finish. Sid Lowe of the Guardian commented on how well the Barcelona No. 10 performed:
Sid Lowe @sidlowe
Sometimes you stand in a stadium watching and, even when it’s not one of *those* days (at least not yet), Messi still stands above. Every little thing, done well.
Former Barcelona and England striker Gary Lineker also praised Messi, focusing on his creative ability with the ball:
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
Never mind the silly goal-scoring numbers, Messi is the best passer of the ball I’ve ever seen. Ridiculous vision and weight of pass. 🤷🏻♂️
The win for the Blaugrana was important after Atletico Madrid made relatively easy work of what may have been a challenging game against high-flying Getafe.
In the end goals from Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez were enough to propel the capital club to three points and ensure they remain in the hunt for La Liga glory. With Alvaro Morata arriving on loan, Atletico certainly appear in good shape for 2019.
Griezmann has also come into his best form of the campaign as of late:
Atlético de Madrid @AtletiFR
🔥7⃣ ⒼⓇⒾⒺⓏⓂⒶⓃⓃ 7⃣🔥 📅 J15: ⚽ 📅 J16: ⚽⚽ ➕ 👟 📅 J17: ⚽ 📅 J18: ⚽ 📅 J19: ⚽ 📅 J20: 👟 📅 J21: ⚽ #AúpaAtleti #AtletiGetafe https://t.co/AsK1JNtfDi
Things are starting to look up for Real too, as they overcame Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday to make it three wins in a row.
Karim Benzema shone with two goals in an excellent all-round display, while Gareth Bale returned from injury to net on the night as well.
Man Utd Meet Chelsea — FA Cup 5th Rd. Draw