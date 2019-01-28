LeBron James Rumors: Lakers 'Hope' SF Can Play vs Clippers in Return from Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have "hope" that superstar LeBron James can return to game action Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

Ganguli reported that James is "looking to get a few more practices in. His availability will depend on how his body reacts to those."

