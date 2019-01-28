LeBron James Rumors: Lakers 'Hope' SF Can Play vs Clippers in Return from Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, talks with forward Brandon Ingram during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Knicks won 119-112. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have "hope" that superstar LeBron James can return to game action Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

Ganguli reported that James is "looking to get a few more practices in. His availability will depend on how his body reacts to those."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

