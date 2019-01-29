NBA Metrics 101: Market Value for Anthony Davis and Top Trade Deadline Assets

0 of 5

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

Let's forget about what will happen during 2018-19's trade season and instead focus on what might take place if all teams engaged in purely rational decisions. Name value holds no sway here as we seek to break down the should-be market value of the top players potentially on the block, just as we did in both 2018 and 2017.

As stated in those previous editions, we're getting objective to give you a better idea of how to evaluate any trades that do come to fruition. These hypothetical deals, though involving teams that might get busy before the February deadline, are not predictions of what will happen. They're meant to be realistic options that most accurately show the level of return teams should expect for their most coveted assets, assuming everyone involved is properly evaluating the players in question.

These trades also aren't constructed in purely objective fashion, since that would require the impossible— quantifying expiring contracts, draft picks and more. But they do stem from an objective analysis of the players involved, using everything from film study to the composite player score metric explained in depth here.

If you think your favorite team is giving up too much in a listed trade, you might need to tone down the homerism and stop overselling one of that organization's assets. If the opposite is true, have even more faith in your squad. You're too pessimistic about one of the assets!

Either way, remember that we're not predicting what will come to pass, so much as providing the baseline for future evaluation.