Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Lakers Need to Open Offer with Lonzo, Kuzma and More

If the Los Angeles Lakers want to pair Anthony Davis with LeBron James, it's going to cost them most (if not all) of their young core.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported any Lakers trade has to "start" with a package of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a first-round pick.

Agent Rich Paul told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Davis will not sign an extension in New Orleans and has requested a trade.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul said. "Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions, and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now. That's in the best interests of both Anthony's and the organization's future."

