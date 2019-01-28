NBA All-Star Rosters 2019: List of Captains, Starters, Predictions for Reserves

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

For the second straight year, LeBron James is a captain for the NBA All-Star Game. However, this year, the Los Angeles Lakers star will be going head-to-head with a different opposing captain.

James, who led fan voting with 4,620,809 votes, will be leading a team against a squad led by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (4,375,747).

After previously being a matchup between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, the NBA All-Star Game changed to a draft format with captains last season. James and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry served as captains last year, with James' team earning a 148-145 win.

James and Antetokounmpo will select from the eight other starters in the first round of the draft, then the 14 players in the reserve pool in the second round. It doesn't matter which conference the players are in, nor what position they play.

The full rosters and teams for this year's NBA All-Star Game will be revealed on Feb. 7 during the NBA All-Star Draft Show at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, airing live from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

The 10 starters were determined by voting from fans, current NBA players and a media panel. The fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote, while the players and media each accounted for 25 percent.

Below is a look at the full list of starters for this year's NBA All-Star Game, as well as a preview of some of the players who could be joining them as reserves.

2019 NBA All-Star Game Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks forward, third All-Star selection

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors guard, sixth All-Star selection

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors forward, 10th All-Star selection

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers forward, second All-Star selection

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder forward, sixth All-Star selection

James Harden, Houston Rockets guard, seventh All-Star selection

Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics guard, sixth All-Star selection

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers forward, 15th All-Star selection

Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors forward, third All-Star selection

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets guard, third All-Star selection

Reserves Predictions

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Although many of the NBA's top stars are already on the All-Star Game rosters, there are still plenty of other talented players to fill out the teams led by James and Antetokounmpo. The 14 reserve players who will fill out the rest of the All-Star Game rosters will be selected by NBA head coaches.

In the Eastern Conference, there are several players worthy of their first career All-Star selections, including Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Orlando Magic forward Nikola Vucevic.

Entering Monday, Simmons is averaging 16.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. Vucevic is having a breakout season for the Magic, averaging 20.6 points and 12.0 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (15.7 points, 5.4 assists per game) is another Eastern Conference player who could be headed to the All-Star Game for the first time.

There are still several veteran players in the Western Conference who have yet to be selected to this year's All-Star Game, and it wouldn't be surprising to see this trio selected by the NBA head coaches: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis.

Another first-time All-Star could be Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, who is averaging 20.1 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

It will be exciting to see which players fill out the rest of the All-Star Game rosters, as well as how James and Antetokounmpo will draft their teams. And there's a good chance that with so many stars, this year's contest will be just as exciting as last season's.