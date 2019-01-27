Patriots Rumors: Bret Bielema Expects to Be Next DC After Brian Flores Leaves

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With Brian Flores expected to be formally hired as the Miami Dolphins' new head coach after the Super Bowl, questions remain as to who will take over the defensive play-calling duties for the New England Patriots.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, Bret Bielema expects to be the new defensive coordinator:

"A report from NFL Network this past week stated that Greg Schiano is set to take a top defensive coaching position with the Patriots, but I'm not 100 percent certain that he would be the defensive coordinator. Per a league source, Bret Bielema, who joined the Patriots' staff this season as a 'consultant to the head coach,' has been telling people that he is going to become the Patriots' defensive coordinator. It would be rare for Belichick to make an outside hire and elevate him immediately to one of the coordinator positions. When outsiders Bill O'Brien and Dean Pees joined the Patriots’ staff last decade, they had to work other jobs first before being elevated to coordinator."

