Super Bowl Performers 2019: National Anthem, Halftime Show Guide

Maroon 5, Chloe x Halle, Travis Scott, Gladys Knight and Big Boi will all perform at Super Bowl LIII, which will feature the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, February 3, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

While performing at the Super Bowl has always been a coveted position—with Super Bowl LII drawing an average of 103.4 million TV viewers, according to Nielsen—this year there was much discussion surrounding the halftime performer and fans calling for performers to boycott the Super Bowl in support of Colin Kaepernick and his right to protest.

Here's a preview of the different acts in this year's Super Bowl that is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

2019 Super Bowl Performances

National Anthem: Gladys Knight

"America the Beautiful": Chloe x Halle

Halftime Show: Maroon 5 featuring Travis Scott and Big Boi

This year's Super Bowl in Atlanta will be showcasing multiple Atlanta natives in "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight, sister duo Chloe x Halle and rapper Big Boi. Knight is from Oglethorpe—a city in the southern part of the state—while Chloe x Halle and Big Boi are from Atlanta.

Knight is a seven-time Grammy Award winner and the singer of the Billboard Hot 100 single "Midnight Train to Georgia." She will be joining the ranks of singers Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys, and Beyonce, among others, who also sang the National Anthem at one of the biggest games in sports.

Joining Knight in the pregame performances will be sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, who make up the Grammy-nominated group Chloe x Halle. The Atlanta natives will be singing "America the Beautiful," which became a permanent part of the Super Bowl's opening performances in 2009.

Performer and deaf activist Aarron Loggins will be signing both the national anthem and "America the Beautiful" alongside Knight and Chloe x Halle.

There has been a lot of talk around the halftime show in relation to Kaepernick's protests. Rihanna reportedly turned down a chance to headline the show back in October, citing her support of Colin Kaepernick and the kneeling controversy as reasons for not performing.

After Maroon 5 signed onto perform, a petition on change.org was started asking them to drop out of the halftime show—and it currently has over 110,000 signatures.

With Maroon 5 as the headliner of the halftime show, rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi will join the band that is led by Adam Levine. The group has won three Grammy Awards and has sold over 53 million albums. They have had various hit songs since their 2002 debut album, with the most recent being "Girls Like You."

Scott is a Grammy-nominated rapper whose current single "Sicko Mode" has been critically acclaimed. The song has been nominated for best rap performance and best rap song, while his third album Astroworld has been nominated for best rap album. The album also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Antwan Andre Patton goes by the stage name Big Boi, and he will join the star-studded performers at the Super Bowl. The Atlanta native was a part of the duo OutKast, winning seven Grammy Awards and selling over 25 million albums. He is now a soloist, with his latest single "All Night" making it to the Top 30 on Billboard's pop chart.

