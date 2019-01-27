Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi Responds to Bayern Munich Rumours

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi Responds to Bayern Munich RumoursJanuary 27, 2019
Callum Hudson-Odoi responded to rumours he could move to Bayern Munich after scoring in Chelsea's 3-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.
The 18-year-old spoke after the match and was asked if he'd played his last game for Chelsea in an interview with BBC Sport's Manish Bhasin (h/t Thomas Bristow at the Mirror).
He said: "I don't know. I can't say. But you know I just keep working hard and you never know what happens."
Hudson-Odoi was also asked in the same interview if he'd "had a chat" with Bayern Munich. He replied: "I can't say. I haven't. I haven't had a chat."
The teenager made his fifth start of the season in all competitions on Sunday. He scored Chelsea's second goal in a 3-0 win that sends them into the fifth round of the competition:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
5 - Callum Hudson-Odoi has been directly involved in five goals in his last five starts for Chelsea in all competitions (2 goals, 3 assists). Talent. #CHESHW https://t.co/2Dd4qlfIzy
Per Alistair Magowan at BBC Sport, Hudson-Odoi has handed in a transfer request at Chelsea and wants to leave Stamford Bridge in search of more regular game time.
Bayern Munich have made a "fresh" bid of £35 million for the teenager, but Chelsea want him to stay at the club, per the report.
Hudson-Odoi's current contract expires in 2020, but he's been offered a new deal worth £80,000 a week, according to Dominic Fifield at the Observer.
Chelsea supporters made their feelings about the teenager plain during the match:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
'Hudson-Odoi, we want you to stay' rings out from the Matthew Harding Stand once more. The next few days will be fascinating #cfc
Assistant manager Gianfranco Zola offered his view on Hudson-Odoi's future after the match:
Henry Winter @henrywinter
Zola on #cfc fans singing "Hudson-Odoi - we want you to stay". "We want him to stay. We were singing it as well! We are playing him. We believe in what he can do to this team. Yesterday (after transfer request), in training his attitude was excellent, he scored a fantastic goal."
Time is running out for Hudson-Odoi if he does want to secure a move to Bayern Munich this winter. The Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday, and Chelsea have made it clear they do not want their talented teen to leave.
