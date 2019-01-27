Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi Responds to Bayern Munich Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Callum Hudson-Odoi responded to rumours he could move to Bayern Munich after scoring in Chelsea's 3-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

The 18-year-old spoke after the match and was asked if he'd played his last game for Chelsea in an interview with BBC Sport's Manish Bhasin (h/t Thomas Bristow at the Mirror).

He said: "I don't know. I can't say. But you know I just keep working hard and you never know what happens."

Hudson-Odoi was also asked in the same interview if he'd "had a chat" with Bayern Munich. He replied: "I can't say. I haven't. I haven't had a chat."

The teenager made his fifth start of the season in all competitions on Sunday. He scored Chelsea's second goal in a 3-0 win that sends them into the fifth round of the competition:

Per Alistair Magowan at BBC Sport, Hudson-Odoi has handed in a transfer request at Chelsea and wants to leave Stamford Bridge in search of more regular game time.

Bayern Munich have made a "fresh" bid of £35 million for the teenager, but Chelsea want him to stay at the club, per the report.

Hudson-Odoi's current contract expires in 2020, but he's been offered a new deal worth £80,000 a week, according to Dominic Fifield at the Observer.

Chelsea supporters made their feelings about the teenager plain during the match:

Assistant manager Gianfranco Zola offered his view on Hudson-Odoi's future after the match:

Time is running out for Hudson-Odoi if he does want to secure a move to Bayern Munich this winter. The Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday, and Chelsea have made it clear they do not want their talented teen to leave.