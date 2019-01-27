Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi Responds to Bayern Munich Rumours

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 27, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Chelsea and Sheffield Wednesday at Stamford Bridge on January 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Callum Hudson-Odoi responded to rumours he could move to Bayern Munich after scoring in Chelsea's 3-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

The 18-year-old spoke after the match and was asked if he'd played his last game for Chelsea in an interview with BBC Sport's Manish Bhasin (h/t Thomas Bristow at the Mirror).

He said: "I don't know. I can't say. But you know I just keep working hard and you never know what happens."

Hudson-Odoi was also asked in the same interview if he'd "had a chat" with Bayern Munich. He replied: "I can't say. I haven't. I haven't had a chat."

The teenager made his fifth start of the season in all competitions on Sunday. He scored Chelsea's second goal in a 3-0 win that sends them into the fifth round of the competition:

Per Alistair Magowan at BBC Sport, Hudson-Odoi has handed in a transfer request at Chelsea and wants to leave Stamford Bridge in search of more regular game time.

Bayern Munich have made a "fresh" bid of £35 million for the teenager, but Chelsea want him to stay at the club, per the report.

Hudson-Odoi's current contract expires in 2020, but he's been offered a new deal worth £80,000 a week, according to Dominic Fifield at the Observer.

Chelsea supporters made their feelings about the teenager plain during the match:

Assistant manager Gianfranco Zola offered his view on Hudson-Odoi's future after the match:

Time is running out for Hudson-Odoi if he does want to secure a move to Bayern Munich this winter. The Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday, and Chelsea have made it clear they do not want their talented teen to leave.

Related

    Zola Says Higuain Will Improve After Chelsea Debut

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Zola Says Higuain Will Improve After Chelsea Debut

    Goal
    via Goal

    Notts County Owner Accidentally Posts Penis Pic

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Notts County Owner Accidentally Posts Penis Pic

    Guardian sport
    via the Guardian

    Bale Makes Instant Impact Off the Bench 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bale Makes Instant Impact Off the Bench 🎥

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Everton Turn Down PSG's Gueye Bid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Everton Turn Down PSG's Gueye Bid

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports