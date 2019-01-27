Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale Power Real Madrid Past Espanyol in La Liga

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Real Madrid are up to third in La Liga after beating Espanyol 4-2 at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday night. Karim Benzema bagged a brace, while Sergio Ramos and substitute Gareth Bale also scored to move Los Blancos above Sevilla.

Not even Raphael Varane receiving a red card on 72 minutes or goals from Leo Baptistao and Roberto Rosales, with the latter confirmed by VAR, could prevent Real from winning a third match in a row in all competitions.

Benzema Has Emerged As Real's Post-CR7 Leader Over Bale

Cristiano Ronaldo leaving for Juventus last summer should have been Gareth Bale's cue to take ownership of this team. It's what Real president Florentino Perez wanted, even if it meant losing Zinedine Zidane as manager.

It's ironic then that Bale hasn't fulfilled his supposed destiny in the post-CR7 era. Instead, it's Benzema who has thrived, with the familiar No. 9 putting together a terrific campaign.

Two more goals took the Frenchman's tally to an impressive 14 in all competitions this season. As much as his goals, Benzema has led the line brilliantly.

He's held the ball up and brought others into the game, proving a brilliant link player for wingers Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior. Benzema's movement and strength have helped the latter enjoy such a fruitful start to his senior career in the Spanish capital.

As well as his performances, Benzema is emerging as a natural leader, not a label always applicable to the former Lyon star in years past. His stellar performances despite a broken finger have shown a player fully committed to Real's cause at a time when the club hasn't always had it easy without Ronaldo and Zidane.

Santiago Solari recently described Benzema as "particularly generous" and a "team player," per AFP News (h/t Yahoo). Those are labels the 31-year-old is wearing proudly as Real's obvious and worthy post-Ronaldo talisman.

Toni Kroos More Important than Luka Modric for Real

As good as Benzema has been, Real have also benefited from the recent injury of Toni Kroos. The Germany international playmaker is more important than Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric to the success of Los Blancos' midfield.

Kroos adds the flair and eye for goal otherwise missing from a functional group. His ability to play the deft touches to release runners in the final third helps restore the balance to where Real are strongest.

With Kroos at the tip of a central trio, Modric can operate deeper, where he dictates play best. Casemiro can also restrict himself to the rugged but necessary role as the screen for the defence, a job he's done better than most the last five years.

What Kroos brings is more creativity to attacking areas, something best summed by his contributions to Real's third goal, Benzema's second:

Modric is the steady hand at the controls for Real, but Kroos is the catalyst in the final third who turns ordered possession into something special and goal-worthy.

What's Next?

Real are in Girona on Thursday for the second leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final, a tie the former lead 4-2 on aggregate. Espanyol will be involved in cup action a day earlier for a trip to Real Betis, with their last-eight tie evenly poised at 1-1 after the first leg.