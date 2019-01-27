Watch Tom Brady Chant and Top Highlights from Patriots' Rally with 35K Fans

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are heading to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row and fifth time in eight seasons, but the excitement level remains high for players and fans.

About 35,000 fans sent the team off Sunday from Gillette Stadium to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Quarterback Tom Brady led the crowd in a chant against anyone who counted the Patriots out this season:

Kyle Van Noy is in his third season with the team but was impressed by the fan support:

Even the normally reserved Bill Belichick liked what he saw Sunday.

"This is an awesome crowd," the head coach said, per Reiss. "Just tremendous. This is the biggest sendoff we've ever had."

The Patriots will try to win the sixth Super Bowl in franchise history Feb. 3 when they take on the Los Angeles Rams.