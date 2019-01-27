Arsenal Rule Sokratis out for a Month with Ankle Injury

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal confirmed on Sunday that defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has been ruled out for a month with an ankle injury picked up in the FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Manchester United on Friday.

The club said he is "expected to return to full training by the end of February," in an update on their official website.

There was better news regarding the fitness of Laurent Koscielny, who was also forced off against the Red Devils with a jaw problem.

The defender will be "reviewed on a daily basis" after suffering "bruising and soft-tissue swelling to face and jaw."

The duo join defenders Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding on the injured list and leave Unai Emery short of options at the back:

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Tuesday against Cardiff City at the Emirates Stadium. Shkodran Mustafi looks set to come into the team, although it remains to be seen who will partner the German at centre-back.

The Gunners could also look to strengthen defensively by dipping into the transfer market. The window remains open until Thursday, giving the club time to bring in new players.

Arsenal are looking at making loan signings before the window closes, according to Goal's Chris Wheatley.

The club have been seeking a midfielder and have considered Denis Suarez, Ivan Perisic and Christopher Nkunku. However, "an emergency defensive loan signing" is now an option, per the report.