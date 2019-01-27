Lionel Messi Scores as Barcelona Defeat 10-Man Girona in La Liga

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Barcelona restored their five-point lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga after winning 2-0 away to Girona on Sunday. Nelson Semedo and Lionel Messi were on the scoresheet for the Blaugrana at the Estadi Montilivi.

The hosts' cause wasn't helped when they were reduced to 10 men six minutes after the break when Bernardo Espinosa walked for a second bookable offence.

Barca's win was the perfect response after Atleti had moved to within two points of top spot by beating Getafe 2-0 at home on Saturday.

Philippe Coutinho Must Leave Barca to Resurrect Career

If Ernesto Valverde was hoping this was the game in which Philippe Coutinho finally proved his worth, the Barca manager will still be waiting.

Coutinho hardly repaid his manager for putting his faith in him to fill the Ousmane Dembele-shaped hole on the left of Barca's front three. Instead, it was one more game, one more stunted performance from the player who cost the Blaugrana £142 million.

The former Liverpool playmaker couldn't find his range in possession. Nor could he sets his sights in front of goal:

Rather than adding extra guile and flair to an already fluid attack, Coutinho made it seem more like the league leaders were a man short in the final third:

Both player and club have to face facts. Coutinho needs to leave Barca to resurrect a career that's spiralled downwards since he signed.

He hasn't added the craft Barcelona lost in midfield when both Xavi and Andres Iniesta moved on. Instead, Coutinho has been one more expensive flop in the Valverde era.

The smart move for Barca is to cash in while links to Manchester United remain viable.

Not Replacing Andres Iniesta Will Ruin Barca's CL Hopes

Coutinho's struggles have compounded a deeper problem in this Barca squad, one potentially with more dire consequences. There isn't enough creativity in a midfield still suffering from the club's failure to adequately replace Iniesta.

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

The pace of Barcelona's passing has become pedestrian without Iniesta's vision and technique to help conduct things. There's also a distinct lack of imagination from those getting on the ball regularly, with too few through passes being attempted.

It's an understandable problem when Valverde's team is relying on Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal to pull the strings. Both are tough, industrious runners with some goal threat, but neither have the artistry a true playmaker needs.

It was no surprise to see Vidal substituted in favour of Arthur just before the hour mark.

What Barca need is a quick-witted and skilled maestro who can act as the hub of possession and creative inspiration from the middle of the park.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Valverde's men are coping without one in domestic action because Messi can drop deep and provide the ingenuity. The same ploy won't work in the UEFA Champions League, where Barcelona's magical No. 10 can expect tighter man-marking from better players.

Barca won't lift Europe's biggest prize for a sixth time until the club finds Iniesta mark II.

What's Next?

Barca host Sevilla in the second leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, hoping to overcome a 2-0 aggregate deficit, before a home league game against Valencia three days later.

Meanwhile, Girona are also in cup action at home to Real Madrid on Thursday in a tie that sees the hosts trail 4-2 after the first leg. Girona will then return to league duty when they travel to Eibar on Sunday.