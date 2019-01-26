Police Say Lions' Trevor Bates Punched Officer After Arrest over Cab Fare

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was arrested and reportedly punched a police officer in the face Saturday in New York, according to ESPN.com.

He has been charged with felony assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, theft of service and obstructing governmental administration.

Bates was initially arrested after allegedly refusing to pay his $32 cab fare, but he added to his charge after reportedly becoming agitated while in the 115th Precinct. Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said the linebacker then punched a police sergeant above his eye, leading to a concussion and three stitches.

"We are aware of the arrest of Trevor Bates earlier today in New York," Lions general manager Bob Quinn said in a statement. "We have not spoken to Trevor as of yet and are still in the process of gathering more information. The Detroit Lions will have no further comment at this time."

Bates was initially drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 but spent most of his first three seasons on various practice squads with the Colts, New England Patriots and New York Giants.

He finally got his first real chance at playing time in 2018 with the Lions, appearing in nine games while totaling three tackles. Most of his snaps came on special teams, but it was his most consistent action after being drafted out of Maine.