Ben Simmons Jokes About Participating in 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Saturday that Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons "intends to participate" in the 2019 Slam Dunk Contest.

However, Simmons later clarified to Pompey that "he was only joking."

This year's dunk contest will take place on Saturday, February 16, in Charlotte, North Carolina. While Simmons won't be in Charlotte that weekend for slam dunks, chances are he'll be in town to participate in the All-Star Game on Sunday anyway.

While Simmons wasn't named an All-Star starter, he did finish fourth among Eastern Conference guards in voting. Fans, media members and players decided the All-Star starters, but it will be up to the league's 30 coaches to pick the reserves. Those will be announced on Thursday.

Still, Simmons looks like a shoo-in. Entering Saturday, the Philadelphia floor general was averaging 16.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists for a 32-17 76ers team in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The 2017-18 Rookie of the Year is also making 57.8 percent of his field-goal attempts and has three triple-doubles this month.

Simmons may have been joking about his Slam Dunk Contest participation, but Dallas Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. was not. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, Smith confirmed that he'll be taking part for the second straight year.

Smith finished third among four competitors last season, but he was also one of two participants to register a perfect 50-point score on one of his attempts. A 39 on his other attempt kept him out of the finals, where Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell eventually won.

No other contestants have been announced for this year.

