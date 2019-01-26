Damian Lillard Reportedly to Participate in 2019 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has reportedly accepted an invitation to compete in the three-point contest during NBA All-Star Weekend, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports on Saturday.

It will mark the second time Lillard has participated in the competition and the first since 2014.

The three-point contest will take place Feb. 16 as part of All-Star Saturday Night at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Lillard is in the midst of another strong season, averaging 26.2 points, 6.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

He is also making 2.8 three-pointers per contest and shooting at a 37.1 percent clip from downtown.

Given his high level of production, Lillard is likely to be named an All-Star reserve, which would mark his fourth career All-Star selection.

Lillard will join a star-studded field in the three-point contest that includes his Trail Blazers teammate Seth Curry and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who is Seth's brother.

Also, Dallas Mavericks forward and future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki was invited to participate in the event, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is the reigning NBA Three-Point Contest champion, although it has yet to be announced whether he will be part of the festivities.

Lillard will look to become the first-ever Blazers player to win the three-point contest.