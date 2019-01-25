Video: LeBron James Tags Kyrie Irving in Cryptic Instagram Story

Video: LeBron James Tags Kyrie Irving in Cryptic Instagram StoryJanuary 25, 2019
The LeBron James-Kyrie Irving relationship took another intriguing twist Friday.
As the weekend got underway, James took to social media to sing along to Fetty Wap's "Rewind"...and tag Irving in the process:
James and Irving, of course, were teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2017 before the point guard forced his way out of town during the 2017 offseason and landed with the Boston Celtics. The Athletic's Jason Lloyd reported in November that Irving's trade request spawned from his desire to no longer play alongside James.
And while the two did not appear to have the greatest relationship as Eastern Conference rivals during the 2017-18 campaign, they seem to be back on good terms.
Irving recently told reporters that he called James to apologize for his behavior when they were teammates in Cleveland, via the Boston Globe's Nicole Yang:
Nicole Yang @nicolecyang
Kyrie Irving says he called LeBron James after the Celtics’ loss to the Magic to apologize for “being that young player that wanted everything at his fingertips.” Naturally, there were a lot of follow-up q’s and he told us all to relax. https://t.co/d4zeRKUbA5
It's worth noting that although he previously let it be known he intends to re-sign with Boston, Irving can become a free agent this summer.
