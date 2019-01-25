Stephen Curry Reportedly Invited to Participate in 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 22: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots a three-point shot over Harrison Barnes #40 of the Dallas Mavericks during an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on December 22, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NBA reportedly hopes to get Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to take part in the 2019 Three-Point Contest in his hometown.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Curry has received an invitation to participate in the NBA's annual shooting exhibition during All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Curry is the second player who has been reported to receive an invite to the Three-Point Contest.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks has also been asked to take part in the event.

While Nowitzki's participation would be the NBA's way of honoring a legend in potentially his final season, Curry is a natural fit for the event with his prolific and accurate shooting skills.

The Warriors star leads the league with 5.2 three-pointers made per game and ranks sixth with a 44.4 percent success rate from behind the arc.

Curry has participated in the Three-Point Contest five times in his career and won it in 2015. He skipped the 2017 and 2018 events but told Haynes last January it "makes sense" to return in 2019.

This year's Three-Point Contest will be held Feb. 16 at the Spectrum Center.

Related

    Report: Lakers Prioritizing Adding 2nd Star

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Prioritizing Adding 2nd Star

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Did Lakers Punt Too Soon on Randle and Russell?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Did Lakers Punt Too Soon on Randle and Russell?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Midseason NBA Awards 🏆

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R's Midseason NBA Awards 🏆

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Jokic Banned 1 Game for Leaving Bench

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jokic Banned 1 Game for Leaving Bench

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report