Stephen Curry Reportedly Invited to Participate in 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NBA reportedly hopes to get Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to take part in the 2019 Three-Point Contest in his hometown.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Curry has received an invitation to participate in the NBA's annual shooting exhibition during All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Curry is the second player who has been reported to receive an invite to the Three-Point Contest.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks has also been asked to take part in the event.

While Nowitzki's participation would be the NBA's way of honoring a legend in potentially his final season, Curry is a natural fit for the event with his prolific and accurate shooting skills.

The Warriors star leads the league with 5.2 three-pointers made per game and ranks sixth with a 44.4 percent success rate from behind the arc.

Curry has participated in the Three-Point Contest five times in his career and won it in 2015. He skipped the 2017 and 2018 events but told Haynes last January it "makes sense" to return in 2019.

This year's Three-Point Contest will be held Feb. 16 at the Spectrum Center.