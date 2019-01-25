Carlo Ancelotti Says 'There Is No Need to Sell' Allan to Paris Saint-Germain

VI-Images/Getty Images

Napoli have no reason to let midfield playmaker Allan join Paris Saint-Germain during the January transfer window, according to Carlo Ancelotti.

The Naples chief, who won a title with PSG back in 2013, says Allan remains integral to his squad, despite the Brazilian being left out for Saturday's game away to AC Milan in Serie A.

Ancelotti spoke about Allan's immediate future, specifically relating to rumours of interest from the French capital, on Friday, per Goal's Joe Wright:

"The only thing I know is that he is staying, fortunately. Nothing more. He's an important player for us and will be more and more important this season.

"With Allan, we've always been very clear. There is no need to sell him. PSG wanted him, but then there are conditions and negotiations.

"The club would have accepted the player's wish to move if the conditions were there, but the player is aware [this is not the case] and we won't have any problems."

The reasons behind Allan's omission from the group to face Milan were also discussed: "Allan is not in the squad for tomorrow. He's had a troubled week and he's not trained much. We're keeping him here to train and for the game on Tuesday [against Milan in the Coppa Italia quarter-final]."

Ancelotti's reference to a "troubled week" could refer to the heavy links between Allan and PSG surfacing recently. A report from Radio CRC (h/t Calciomercato) on Thursday said Les Parisiens were getting closer to signing the 28-year-old in a transfer that would cost the Ligue 1 giants as much as €100 million.

It makes sense for Ancelotti to stand firm on Allan staying in Naples. The South American is one of the main creative influences for the team sitting second in the Italian top flight, nine points behind another of Ancelotti's old clubs, Juventus.

He has become skipper on Ancelotti's watch after helping replace the industry and ingenuity of Jorginho. The latter departed for Chelsea last summer, and Allan has taken up his role as the hub of possession.

Allan has two assists to his credit and is completing 89.9 percent of his passes in league action, per WhoScored.

Having a player at the base of midfield who can release runners from deep is key to the slick and stylish counter-attacking game Ancelotti has implemented. Allan fulfils this vital function, as well as acting as a screen for the back four.

His ability to carry out the latter duties is one reason why Napoli have conceded the third-fewest goals, behind only Juve and Inter Milan, in the division.

Allan's importance underlines the risk Ancelotti is taking leaving him out for the trip to the San Siro. Napoli are 13 points ahead of the Rossoneri and won't want to see the advantage clawed back.

Napoli's chances of keeping Allan in the fold, at least for the rest of the season, could be boosted by PSG's other efforts to recruit a midfielder this month. The club is closely linked with Zenit St. Petersburg ace Leandro Paredes, with some, including Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian, believing a deal is already sealed:

PSG have also been credited with interest in Everton enforcer and Senegal international Idrissa Gueye.

Standing firm regarding the key player in their engine room is vital for a Napoli side still with lots to play for this season, including the UEFA Europa League and Coppa Italia.