Way-Too-Early 2019 MLB Trade Deadline Blockbuster Predictions

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Detroit Tigers have been trying to move Nicholas Castellanos, but general manager Al Avila has had a tough time conjuring a market for the slugging right fielder.

"Quite frankly, there has been no interest at this point, just to be quite frank," Avila told reporters last week. "It's a different market out there."

This isn't surprising. Castellanos, 26, is in the shadow of superstar free agent Bryce Harper. Beyond that, his value is compromised by his lingering free agency after 2019 and his notoriously poor defense.

However, a line could form to rent Castellanos' offensive talents—he owns an .831 OPS and 193 extra-base hits since 2016—as 2019 moves along.

The Tampa Bay Rays are just the team to move to the front of it. Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays set out to add an impact right-handed hitter this winter. Avisail Garcia, Mike Zunino and Guillermo Heredia are disappointing returns in this regard.

The more the Rays feel that on the field, the more they could covet Castellanos. To boot, he wouldn't cost them any of the best pieces from their fifth-ranked farm system.