NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Inquired About Robin Lopez; Talks with Bulls Stalled

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers looked into dealing for Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez, but "talks did not advance," per sources who spoke with Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Lopez is averaging 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game as an odd man out on a young, rebuilding Bulls team where nearly everyone was born in 1994 or later. Thanks to the Bulls' youth movement, the 30-year-old center has not seen the floor much.

It's no secret that the Bulls are looking to deal Lopez, as K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune wrote that the ex-Stanford big man is on the trading block. That's been well-known for a couple of seasons now, and Johnson noted as much last year.

Lopez would be an odd fit on the Clips, however, as the team already has a logjam down low. Marcin Gortat plays the role of their traditional big in the starting lineup, and Boban Marjanovic backs him up. If the Clips want to go smaller, they'll turn to Montrezl Harrell at the 5.

That raises the question of where Lopez would fit in. Unless the Clips want to jettison someone, Lopez would be hard-pressed to find much time in the frontcourt rotation.

It's a matter of when and not if Lopez leaves Chicago this year, however. If the Bulls don't find a trading partner by the Feb. 7 trade deadline, they'd almost certainly let Lopez walk when his contract expires this summer.

Although he's not an ideal fit for today's game, where paint-bound centers can struggle in a league dominated by the three-pointer, Lopez can still provide a team with solid frontcourt depth off the bench.

The seven-footer averaged 11.8 points in 26.4 minutes per game last season, so he can help with scoring down low if called upon.

Oddly enough, Lopez and the Bulls host the Clippers next. Game time is 8 p.m. ET on Friday.