Knicks' Allonzo Trier Calls Fan a 'Dumb Ass' in Twitter DM After Criticism

New York Knicks shooting guard Allonzo Trier responded to a Twitter post questioning his defense on a late three-pointer by the Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon in Wednesday night's 114-110 loss by calling the fan a "dumb ass."

Trier wrote in a direct message (some language NSFW) it was "supposed to be a switch" on the defensive end, but the miscommunication left Gordon wide-open.

The 23-year-old rookie made a go-ahead layup with 20 seconds left to put the Knicks up by one.

Tim Hardaway Jr., who was guarding James Harden on the ensuing possession, didn't switch to Gordon as Trier expected, and one of the NBA's top three-point marksmen knocked down the open look to regain the lead for Houston.

New York turned the ball over in the game's final seconds, and Harden capped the Rockets' victory with a dunk.

Not all Knicks fans were likely disappointed by the result, though. The team, which has played the entire season without star power forward Kristaps Porzingis as he recovers from a torn ACL, dropped to 10-36. It's the league's second-worst record and leaves virtually no hope of playoff contention.

In turn, the focus has shifted toward the future, and the lower in the standings New York finishes, the better its odds will be for the NBA draft lottery.

So the defensive mistake by Gordon actually helped move the Knicks one step closer to Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Ja Morant or one of the class' other top prospects.