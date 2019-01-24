Knicks' Allonzo Trier Calls Fan a 'Dumb Ass' in Twitter DM After Criticism

Knicks' Allonzo Trier Calls Fan a 'Dumb Ass' in Twitter DM After CriticismJanuary 24, 2019
New York Knicks shooting guard Allonzo Trier responded to a Twitter post questioning his defense on a late three-pointer by the Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon in Wednesday night's 114-110 loss by calling the fan a "dumb ass."
Trier wrote in a direct message (some language NSFW) it was "supposed to be a switch" on the defensive end, but the miscommunication left Gordon wide-open.
The 23-year-old rookie made a go-ahead layup with 20 seconds left to put the Knicks up by one.
Tim Hardaway Jr., who was guarding James Harden on the ensuing possession, didn't switch to Gordon as Trier expected, and one of the NBA's top three-point marksmen knocked down the open look to regain the lead for Houston.
New York turned the ball over in the game's final seconds, and Harden capped the Rockets' victory with a dunk.
Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade
Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History
Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?
Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s
Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑
4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List
Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry
Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo
D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50
Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge
CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming
NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos
The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped
Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season
Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer
Happy 30th to KD!
Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback
Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟
The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today
Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball
Not all Knicks fans were likely disappointed by the result, though. The team, which has played the entire season without star power forward Kristaps Porzingis as he recovers from a torn ACL, dropped to 10-36. It's the league's second-worst record and leaves virtually no hope of playoff contention.
In turn, the focus has shifted toward the future, and the lower in the standings New York finishes, the better its odds will be for the NBA draft lottery.
So the defensive mistake by Gordon actually helped move the Knicks one step closer to Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Ja Morant or one of the class' other top prospects.
The Good News and Bad News for the Knicks