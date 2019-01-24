Milan Skriniar Says He Wants to Sign New Inter Milan Contract Amid Exit Rumours

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Inter Milan's star defender Milan Skriniar has said he wants to sign a new contract at the San Siro amid recent speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

The centre-back only moved to Inter from Sampdoria in the summer of 2017 and has made rapid progress in his time at the club, establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the division.

As such, there has been talk about a new deal for Skriniar, and he said he is hoping the extension gets sorted quickly, per Tuttosport (h/t Joe Wright of Goal).

"You all know I want to stay at Inter," said the 23-year-old. "I have a great relationship with the club and the directors. We're talking, and we're close to an agreement."

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

As Chris Burton of Goal relayed, Skriniar commented earlier this month on "s--t" being written about a possible departure from the Milan outfit.

Rob Dawson of ESPN FC reported in October that then-Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was keen on bringing the defender to Old Trafford in the January window. However, Mourinho has since been sacked by United, and Skriniar appears content with life at his current club.

The fact the Slovakian is happy to stay at Inter will be a big boost for the team as they attempt to challenge the might of Juventus, who have won the last seven Serie A titles in a row.

Keeping the likes of Skriniar around will be crucial in Inter's route back to the top, as there aren't many young defenders in European football who can offer what he does.

First and foremost, he looks after the ball well:

In addition, the Slovakian relishes the defensive duties he has. He is rarely outdone when it comes to physical battles, but he also has the intelligence to detach himself from duels when necessary and put himself in strong positions to win the ball.

That blend of attributes has made him undroppable for manager Luciano Spalletti, despite the fact Inter have other high-class defensive options in the form of Miranda and Stefan De Vrij.

He didn't miss a minute for Inter in the Italian top flight last season:

With Mauro Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara telling Italian TV show Tiki Taka (h/t Nick Howson of Goal) recently that the striker will "100 per cent" sign a new contract at Inter, things appear to be looking up for the Nerazzurri.

Keeping their key men at both ends of the pitch is significant and will give them a spine to build around in the coming years. For a team whose historical identity has been based around a rock-solid defence, having Skriniar on board for the foreseeable future points to an outfit on an upward trajectory.