Super Bowl Odds 2019: Over/Under, Box Score and Prop Picks for Patriots vs. Rams

Offense, offense, offense.

That is all we have heard about this 2018 NFL season—the second-highest scoring season in league history, falling just short of eclipsing the 2013 season by 39 points.

The Super Bowl is poised to follow that trend.

The Los Angeles Rams had the second-highest scoring offense in the NFL regular season while the New England Patriots boasted the fourth-highest scoring offense in the league.

During the playoffs, the Patriots ranked first and the Rams second in total yards and yards per game.

Naturally, a high-scoring affair is expected and, per OddsShark, the over/under for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta is set at 57.5.

Should the over hit, it should make for a pretty inflated box score. Here's how we see it shaping up.

Box Score

New England Patriots

Tom Brady, 330 passing yards, two TDs, INT

Sony Michel, 97 rushing yards, TD

James White, 27 rushing yards, 32 receiving yards

Julian Edelman, 103 receiving yards

Rob Gronkowski, 90 receiving yards, TD

Chris Hogan, 67 receiving yards, TD

Los Angeles Rams

Jared Goff, 276 passing yards, TD, INT

Todd Gurley, 86 rushing yards, TD

C.J. Anderson, 76 rushing yards, TD

Brandin Cooks, 99 receiving yards

Robert Woods, 67 receiving yards

Tyler Higbee, 34 receiving yards, TD

Final Score: Patriots 34, Rams 27

Prop Bets

Last year, Tom Brady set a Super Bowl record with 505 passing yards, and the Patriots set a record with the most points by a losing team, falling 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Whether those records can be topped are among some of the prop bets that can be made on the game.

Prop bets also include the coin toss, over/under on Gladys Knight singing the national anthem and head-to-head odds on commercials that will appear first.

Some of the more intriguing prop bets relating to the game, per OddsShark, are listed below:

Super Bowl MVP: Brady (+110), Goff (+225), Gurley (+1300), Michel (+1600), Anderson (+2000), Aaron Donald (+2000), James White (+2000), Julian Edelman (+2500), and more.

If the Patriots win, it seems like an inevitability that it will be Brady, and he is the safe pick and probably our pick, too. if you want a value pick, Rob Gronkowski at +3500 could pay off big.

First TD scorer: Michel (+500), Gurley (+600), Anderson (+700), Cooks (+750), Woods (+750), White (+900), Edelman (+900) and more.

This may be who ends up with the ball first. Now, the running backs are favorable because if it is a short-yardage situation near the goal-line, they will most likely get the ball.

But if it is the Patriots, that could be one of three running backs, and the man who scored the game-winner in the AFC Championship game, Rex Burkhead, is at +1000 and may be an enticing pick.

O/U amount of plays Tony Romo correctly predicts: 7.5 (over -140, under EVEN)

The whole world will be watching the former Cowboys quarterback call his first Super Bowl, so how much will he want to show off? He must know that fans love it when he does this and realize that they expect it from him, so we're going with the over.

Will a non-QB throw a TD?: Yes (+350), No (-600)

Last year we saw Eagles tight end Trey Burton throw a TD pass to Nick Foles. Sean McVay likes to get creative, and what fun is it to bet no on a prop like this? We say yes.

Will any TD be overturned by replay?: Yes (+155), No (-220)

This bet seems too good to be true because it feels like at least one touchdown is called back all the time. Our gut says yes, but maybe this is a trap.

Will either kicker hit the upright or crossbar?: Yes (+375), No (-605)

This is the Super Bowl. Something unusual seems to always happen. Perhaps Greg Zuerlein, the hero of the NFC Championship game, clanks the upright on an easy field goal? On this stage, expect the unexpected.