Every NFL Team’s Biggest Offseason Question Mark

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

On February 3, the biggest question of the 2018 season will finally be answered.

What team will hold up the Lombardi Trophy as the champions of Super Bowl LIII?

No sooner will that question be answered, though, before the NFL is deluged with hundreds more. Maybe thousands.

What are the Arizona Cardinals' plans for the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft?

How about the Indianapolis Colts and their well over $100 million in cap space? Have the Colts filled out a wish list?

What are the Cleveland Browns' plans to build on last year's success? How do the Pittsburgh Steelers plan to rebound from a disappointing season replete with off-field drama?

Every NFL team from the Cardinals to the Washington Redskins has one question mark that looms above all the others that squad faces.

And while I may not be able to solve them all (if I could I'd be in a different line of work), I can at least point them out.

Knowing the problem, after all, is half the battle.