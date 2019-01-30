C.J. Anderson Says Jon Gruden Is 'Doing the Right Things' with Raiders

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden works the field during practice before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

Even though C.J. Anderson is focused on helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl on Sunday, the veteran running back looked back at his brief stint with the Oakland Raiders. 

Per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Anderson was complimentary of Raiders head coach Jon Gruden

"Gruden's doing the right things over there," Anderson said. 

                     

