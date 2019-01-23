David Beckham Joins Former Manchester United Team-Mates as Salford City Owner

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

David Beckham has taken a 10 per cent stake in Salford City, joining former Manchester United team-mates Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Gary and Phil Neville as a part-owner of the National League club.

Per BBC Sport, the six 1999 Treble winners now own 60 per cent of the club, with Singaporean businessman Peter Lim owning the other 40.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Beckham, 43, is also the owner of United States club Inter Miami, which was finally accepted as Major League Soccer's 25th team last January after nearly fours years of waiting. The team will make its debut in MLS in 2020.

The former England captain said he had been waiting for his Miami franchise to get up and running before getting fully involved with Salford City:

The other five members of the "Class of '92" took over the club in 2014 and brought Lim, who is also owner of La Liga club Valencia, on board soon after.

At the time, Salford were in the eighth tier of English football, Division One North of the Northern Premier League.

They now sit third in the National League, the fifth tier of the pyramid, and have a good chance of being promoted to the Football League for the first time in their history.