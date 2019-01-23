David Beckham Joins Former Manchester United Team-Mates as Salford City Owner

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: David Beckham watches on during the singles final between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Novak Djokovic of Serbia during Day Eight of the Nitto ATP Finals at The O2 Arena on November 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

David Beckham has taken a 10 per cent stake in Salford City, joining former Manchester United team-mates Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Gary and Phil Neville as a part-owner of the National League club.

Per BBC Sport, the six 1999 Treble winners now own 60 per cent of the club, with Singaporean businessman Peter Lim owning the other 40.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Phil Neville, David Beckham and Gary Neville attend the World premiere of 'The Class of 92' at Odeon West End on December 1, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Image
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Beckham, 43, is also the owner of United States club Inter Miami, which was finally accepted as Major League Soccer's 25th team last January after nearly fours years of waiting. The team will make its debut in MLS in 2020.

The former England captain said he had been waiting for his Miami franchise to get up and running before getting fully involved with Salford City:

The other five members of the "Class of '92" took over the club in 2014 and brought Lim, who is also owner of La Liga club Valencia, on board soon after. 

At the time, Salford were in the eighth tier of English football, Division One North of the Northern Premier League.

They now sit third in the National League, the fifth tier of the pyramid, and have a good chance of being promoted to the Football League for the first time in their history. 

Related

    Herrera, Matic's Form Highlights Ole's Work More Than Pogba

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Herrera, Matic's Form Highlights Ole's Work More Than Pogba

    via men

    B/R Insider: Big Names in Tricky Contract Situations

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    B/R Insider: Big Names in Tricky Contract Situations

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Juan Mata Contract Talks Sticking on Length

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Juan Mata Contract Talks Sticking on Length

    via men

    Solskjaer: Alexis Could Face Arsenal

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Solskjaer: Alexis Could Face Arsenal

    via men