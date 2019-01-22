Eden Hazard Rules out Red Devils Move If Zinedine Zidane Joins Manchester United

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Eden Hazard has said he has no intention of leaving Chelsea for Manchester United if Zinedine Zidane becomes the manager at Old Trafford next season.

The Belgium superstar is once again being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, but Hazard has said he will not be staying in the Premier League if he leaves the capital.

Speaking to France Football (h/t the Independent), Hazard said:

"I have never heard from [Zinedine] Zidane and if he goes to Manchester United tomorrow, for example, I would not be there. Real Madrid without Zidane is different, but it is still Real Madrid. I've won everything in England, except the Community Shield, but that doesn't mean I'm going to leave."

Jose Felix Diaz of Marca (adapted by Chris Winterburn) reported Hazard is "inching ever closer" to a sensational move to Los Blancos, with the Blues asking €100 million for the attacker's signature.

Hazard was asked by France Football (h/t Sky Sports) if he would be happy with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, and the Belgian said: "Why not? You know it very well. You're asking the question, but you know what the answer will be so you don't have to ask it."

Chelsea started the current season in excellent form under new manager Maurizio Sarri, but the Blues have witnessed their performances rapidly decline.

Hazard was the standout player in the opening weeks, but Chelsea have become a dysfunctional forward line under the Italian.

Sarri openly criticised his players after the 2-0 defeat at Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, and the potential bad feeling at the Bridge could open the door to a number of exits.

Per BBC Sport, after the defeat to the Gunners, Sarri said: "I have to say, I'm extremely angry. Very angry indeed. This defeat was due to our mentality, more than anything else. This is something I can't accept. This group of players are extremely difficult to motivate."

Hazard has made no secret of his admiration for Madrid, and if Chelsea pass into transition under Sarri, there could be a complete restructuring of the Blues squad.

At 28, Hazard is ready for a new adventure in his career. United would not represent a big enough challenge, but a transfer to Madrid would further the player's global brand to the next level.

Los Blancos are desperate to find their next iconic attacker, and Hazard would be perfectly suited to the style of football in Spain.