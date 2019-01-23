Every Contender's Biggest Hurdle to an NBA Championship

1 of 7

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Although no other team in the Western Conference can be considered on the Warriors' level, there are a few that could have at least an outside chance of making a run to the Finals if everything breaks right.

The Denver Nuggets have been the West's biggest surprise this season, trailing Golden State by just half a game for the No. 1 seed. While Nikola Jokic is having a career year that will surely earn him his first All-Star nod and maybe even some fringe MVP consideration, this is a young group with no playoff experience that may not be ready for that stage yet.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the league's fourth-best defense, and Paul George is putting together an MVP-caliber season. But the Thunder haven't made it out of the first round of the playoffs since Kevin Durant's departure in 2016, and Russell Westbrook may once again prove too unpredictable to be counted on.

Behind a historic string of scoring performances from James Harden, the Houston Rockets have righted the ship following a disappointing start to the season. But they have some significant injuries: starting center Clint Capela could be sidelined until after the All-Star break after undergoing thumb surgery, and Chris Paul has missed significant time with a hamstring injury.

Paul's injury is particularly concerning given his age (33) and the fact that he missed part of last year's Western Conference Finals with a hamstring injury. If the supporting cast isn't healthy, it may be too much to ask for Harden to carry the Rockets past the Warriors by himself.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the biggest wild cards among the Western Conference also-rans. LeBron James has been out since Christmas with a groin injury, and the Lakers have been wildly inconsistent without him. If he stays out much longer, they could be in serious danger of missing the playoffs. But if he's fully healthy by the postseason, they can't be fully counted out. LeBron is still LeBron.