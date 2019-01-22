Mavericks Fan Don Knobler Banned from Home Games After Heckling Patrick Beverley

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks banned a fan for the remainder of the season after he heckled multiple opposing players, including Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley, according to ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon.

Beverley was ejected from his team's 114-110 defeat to the Mavericks on Dec. 2 after throwing a ball at Don Knobler, who was seated on the baseline.

After the game, Beverley told reporters Knobler had targeted his mother when he heckled the veteran guard:

"I just, I can accept the 'F--k you, Beverley,' the 'F--k you, Pat,' but out of the lines of my mother, anybody who knows me, man, knows I'm a family-first guy, and there's some things that are unacceptable. After I told the refs, I told security, the Dallas security, told both of them and again, he said it again. So if no one going to control fans, what are we supposed to do as players?"

MacMahon reported the Mavericks investigated Beverley's claims and that the results corroborated what he had said.

At the time, Knobler told MacMahon he had called Beverley a "dirty player."

MacMahon reported additional Mavericks fans had made complaints to the team about Knobler's behavior toward other players.

In addition to his ejection, Beverley received a $25,000 fine for tossing the ball toward Knobler.

The Mavericks welcome the Clippers to American Airlines Center on Tuesday night for their third meeting. The teams have split the season series so far.