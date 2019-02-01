Projecting CFB's Top 10 Quarterback Superstars in 2019

0 of 10

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

Quarterbacks were king in college football in 2018, and with so many talented signal-callers returning to their respective schools, there will be a ton of superstar-caliber talent to watch next season.

Three of the four starting quarterbacks who played in the College Football Playoff will be coming back to make a run for a national title once again. At Oregon, a first-round talent decided to spend one more year in his hometown instead of declaring for the NFL draft.

Another handful of quarterbacks may not be household names just yet, but they're expected to take the next step in their college careers based on the situations in front of them.

The projections for quarterbacks featured here are based off their individual contributions to their respective teams. For the players who are transferring, we're assuming they will be immediately eligible to play in 2019.

More than 10 college quarterbacks will make names for themselves in 2019, but the following 10 will be the biggest superstars.