Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said former boss Sir Alex Ferguson has not helped him pick his team at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian has a perfect record since taking over the Red Devils, winning all seven games in all competitions since the sacking of former coach Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer has denied he is in regular contact with the United icon after Ferguson recently visited the squad at the club's Carrington training base.

According to Coral Barry of Metro, Solskjaer said:

"We don't speak weekly. I haven't spoken to him many times. He has been in to visit us just once – he has been to see [Giuseppe] Rossi [at the training ground] once. The influence is more my 15 years under him. He is 77, it is not fair to him either is it?"

United's return to form has been spectacular. The club now sits just four points off a coveted UEFA Champions League spot in the Premier League.

Mourinho's tenure had United on its knees, with the Portuguese forcing his flair players to employ an unnecessary level of pragmatism.

Solskjaer's appointment has seen the Red Devils return to Ferguson's philosophy of outscoring opponents in every match.

United's forward line is now mobile, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba hitting a peak in their collective performance.

Ferguson insisted his team emulate Sir Matt Busby's famed side, and United supporters demand entertainment at the Theatre of Dreams.

Solskjaer has rejuvenated a superclub which has lowered its expectations over the past five seasons, but with Manchester City and Liverpool both developing world-class squads, United must quickly find the method to challenge for the Premier League trophy once again.