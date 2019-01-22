Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Denies Sir Alex Ferguson Involvement at Manchester United

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2019

Former Manchester United player and reserve team manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, left, receives a gift from Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson before their English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Monday, Dec. 13, 2010. (AP Photo/Jon Super) NO INTERNET/MOBILE USAGE WITHOUT FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION PREMIER LEAGUE (FAPL) LICENCE. CALL +44 (0) 20 7864 9121 or EMAIL info@football-dataco.com FOR DETAILS
Jon Super/Associated Press

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said former boss Sir Alex Ferguson has not helped him pick his team at Old Trafford. 

The Norwegian has a perfect record since taking over the Red Devils, winning all seven games in all competitions since the sacking of former coach Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer has denied he is in regular contact with the United icon after Ferguson recently visited the squad at the club's Carrington training base.

According to Coral Barry of MetroSolskjaer said:

"We don't speak weekly. I haven't spoken to him many times. He has been in to visit us just once – he has been to see [Giuseppe] Rossi [at the training ground] once. The influence is more my 15 years under him. He is 77, it is not fair to him either is it?"

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

United's return to form has been spectacular. The club now sits just four points off a coveted UEFA Champions League spot in the Premier League.

Mourinho's tenure had United on its knees, with the Portuguese forcing his flair players to employ an unnecessary level of pragmatism.

Solskjaer's appointment has seen the Red Devils return to Ferguson's philosophy of outscoring opponents in every match.

United's forward line is now mobile, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba hitting a peak in their collective performance.

SIMON PENDRIGH/Associated Press

Ferguson insisted his team emulate Sir Matt Busby's famed side, and United supporters demand entertainment at the Theatre of Dreams.

Solskjaer has rejuvenated a superclub which has lowered its expectations over the past five seasons, but with Manchester City and Liverpool both developing world-class squads, United must quickly find the method to challenge for the Premier League trophy once again.

Related

    Tim Howard Announces Retirement for End of 2019 Season

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tim Howard Announces Retirement for End of 2019 Season

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Pogba Told to Stop Driving Like a 'W----r' 👀

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Pogba Told to Stop Driving Like a 'W----r' 👀

    via men

    Spurs' Alli Ruled Out Until March

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Spurs' Alli Ruled Out Until March

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Herrera Names Two Favourite Away Grounds to Play at

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Herrera Names Two Favourite Away Grounds to Play at

    via men